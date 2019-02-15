|
Mrs. Cancie Lee Long, 86, of Carlton, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her son, Wallace Long, Jr.; daughters, Vanessa Raffiek, Phyllis Riden, and Judy Long; sisters, Rissie Washington, Maude Smith and Lucille Cooper; 8 grandchildren ; 3 great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 15, 2019