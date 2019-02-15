Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church
Cancie Lee Long


1933 - 2019
Cancie Lee Long Obituary
Mrs. Cancie Lee Long, 86, of Carlton, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Wallace Long, Jr.; daughters, Vanessa Raffiek, Phyllis Riden, and Judy Long; sisters, Rissie Washington, Maude Smith and Lucille Cooper; 8 grandchildren ; 3 great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
