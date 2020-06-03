Carlene F. "Cardee" Kilpatrick
1939 - 2020
Carlene Friedrichsen Kilpatrick died on May 30 from complications resulting from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), which is related to Parkinson's disease.

Cardee was born October 22, 1939, in Petaluma, CA. She graduated from Willits High School in CA and received her Bachelor's degree from Pomona College. She then got her M.A. in Education from Stanford University, where she met her husband Jeremy. She raised two boys, Barton Kilpatrick and the late Judson Kilpatrick.

Cardee was a tireless force in the Athens community, serving on the Clarke County School Board and later on the Athens City Council and Athens-Clarke County Commission. She was briefly Mayor of Athens in 1998-99. She also helped create the Foundation for Excellence in Public Education (establishing the Cardee Kilpatrick Chair for Middle School Teachers) and the Historic Preservation Commission in Athens. She worked on the Athens Community Council on Aging and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Athens, as well as many other organizations. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Athens.

Cardee is survived by her husband of 58 years, her son Bart, granddaughters Courtney and Kira, and brother Pete Friedrichsen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Foundation for Excellence in Public Education, P.O. Box 1708, Athens, GA 30603 or to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

The family expresses appreciation for the caregiver services provided by Home Alone and hospice services from Encompass Health.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 3, 2020
