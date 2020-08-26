An ONLINE-ONLY memorial service for Carlene F. "Cardee" Kilpatrick will be held Sunday, August 30, at 1:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
The service can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/firstpresathens/
and viewed later at https://www.youtube.com/user/firstpresathensga
.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Foundation for Excellence in Public Education, P.O. Box 1708, Athens, GA 30603 or to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.