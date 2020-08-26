1/
Carlene F. "Cardee" Kilpatrick
1939 - 2020
An ONLINE-ONLY memorial service for Carlene F. "Cardee" Kilpatrick will be held Sunday, August 30, at 1:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Athens.

The service can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/firstpresathens/ and viewed later at https://www.youtube.com/user/firstpresathensga.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Foundation for Excellence in Public Education, P.O. Box 1708, Athens, GA 30603 or to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
