Carlene Wynell Morris Williams of Winterville, Georgia, departed this earthly realm peacefully with family members by her side to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was met, we are sure, by the love of her life and husband of 42 years, Garnett Elliott Williams.
Carlene was preceded in death by Elliott, her parents, Hoyt R. Morris and Mary E. McDaris Morris of Hull, and her siblings, Nadell Morris, Elco Morris, Thedral Morris and Mary Sue Sluder. She is survived by her children, Mary Monahan (Kevin), Judy Gairns (Mike), Tommy Williams (Lisa), Marie Scarborough (Ricky), Bill Gairns (Kim), Rusty Williams (Ben) and Tracy Fowler (Bret), 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild who arrived on the day Carlene departed.
After living in Florida for many years and building a career as a Systems Analyst with the State of Florida, Carlene married Elliott Williams on November 4, 1975, and returned to her home state of Georgia, where she worked for and retired from her alma mater, the University of Georgia.
An avid camper, she and Elliott spent six months a year in Whittier, North Carolina (Timberlake and Holly Cove Campgrounds) and the other six months at the home in Winterville, Georgia, for the majority of their retired lives. She loved attending the annual Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida, and taking side trips with their camping friends, the Dixie Drifters. While in Winterville, you would often find them at the Veterans of Foreign War dances on Friday night, where they enjoyed cutting a rug with their many friends there.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Colbert City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
) in memory of Carlene would be appreciated.
