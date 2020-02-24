|
|
1935 - 2020 Carlton Hubert Farr, 84, of Athens, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Born in Athens, Mr. Farr was a son of the late Burt Farr and Annie Mae Tolbert Farr. He was a 35-year veteran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the widower of Hazel Gilmer Farr.
Survivors include son, Jeff Farr of Athens; nieces, Patsy Allen of Athens, Connie Seagraves (Steve) and Clara Mae Wallace, both of Winder.
A graveside service was held Monday, February 24 at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020