Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Farr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton Hubert Farr


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlton Hubert Farr Obituary
1935 - 2020 Carlton Hubert Farr, 84, of Athens, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Born in Athens, Mr. Farr was a son of the late Burt Farr and Annie Mae Tolbert Farr. He was a 35-year veteran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the widower of Hazel Gilmer Farr.

Survivors include son, Jeff Farr of Athens; nieces, Patsy Allen of Athens, Connie Seagraves (Steve) and Clara Mae Wallace, both of Winder.

A graveside service was held Monday, February 24 at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com

logo


logo

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -