Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kidd Cemetery
Daniel Road
Colbert, GA
Carlton Steve Brooks


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlton Steve Brooks Obituary
Mr. Carlton Steve Brooks, 63, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. A lifelong resident of Athens, he was the son of the late Carlton Vinson Brooks and Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks. He was a member of Oconee Street United Methodist Church and an antique dealer. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Hartley Brooks; sister and brother-in-law, Della and Barry Sims; and nephews and niece: James Travis Williams, Jason Brooks Williams, Christopher Sims, Benjamin Sims, and Holly Sims. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 o'clock in Kidd Cemetery in Colbert with Rev. Shane Robertson officiating. Flowers will be accepted. Condolences at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
