Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home
Danielsville, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Kidd Cemetery
Colbert, GA
View Map
Carlton Vinson Brooks


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carlton Vinson Brooks Obituary
Carlton Vinson Brooks of Jefferson, GA passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks and parents, Hoyle and Mammie Brooks. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Della and Barry Sims of Jefferson, GA; son, Carlton Brooks of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Travis Williams, Brooks Williams, Elizabeth Brooks, Christopher Sims, Benjamin Sims, and Holly Sims; 10 great grandchildren.

Carlton was born February 28, 1931. He worked for the University of Georgia as a carpenter and after many years retired. He will be dearly missed by all. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6-9pm at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - Danielsville. A graveside service will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at Kidd Cemetery in Colbert, GA at 10:30am. Rev. Shane Roberson will officiate.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
