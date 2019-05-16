Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
The Oconee County Civic Center
2661 Hog Mountain Road
Watkinsville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Colbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Anne Colbert


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Anne Colbert Obituary
Carol Ann Colbert, age 69, of Watkinsville, GA passed May 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM Saturday May 18, 2019 at The Oconee County Civic Center, 2661 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday 10AM-7PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, Willie C. Colbert, three sons, Gregory (Nicole) Colbert, Stephon (Shatonna) Colbert and Dedrick (Llhya) Colbert; three siblings, Jerry (Lula) Fambrough, John Fambrough and Patricia (Charles) Linder; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now