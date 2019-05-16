|
Carol Ann Colbert, age 69, of Watkinsville, GA passed May 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM Saturday May 18, 2019 at The Oconee County Civic Center, 2661 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday 10AM-7PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her husband, Willie C. Colbert, three sons, Gregory (Nicole) Colbert, Stephon (Shatonna) Colbert and Dedrick (Llhya) Colbert; three siblings, Jerry (Lula) Fambrough, John Fambrough and Patricia (Charles) Linder; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 16, 2019