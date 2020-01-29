Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel
Gardenview, GA
Carol Burton Christopher


1953 - 2020
Carol Burton Christopher Obituary
1953 - 2020 Mrs. Carol Burton Christopher, age 66, of Athens, Georgia passed on January 24, 2020.

Survivors include her sons, Cedrick Christopher, Dedrick Christopher; daughters, Angela Christopher, Deidre Christopher; brothers, Roy Weems, Jr., Richard Burton, Fred Bridges, Quinton Bridges, Harvey Bridges; 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 -7:00, with a family visitation from 5:00 - 7:00, Wednesday, January 29. 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
