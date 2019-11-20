Home

Carol Dean Moon Obituary
1944 - 2019 Carol Dean Moon, 75, passed away peacefully on November 18th, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at her home in Athens, GA after an extended illness.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was a retired Real Estate Agent in the Athens area and an active member of Whitehall Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Cleo and Zell Finley, she is preceded in death by a brother Gary Finley.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ronnie Moon; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Nokie Moore of Cornelia, GA; two grandsons, Darrell Moore of Wilmington, NC and Glenn Fortson of Athens, GA. Sister and brother-in-law, Lyn and Wayne Smith of Buckhead; brother Bob Finley of Royston; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Eline Finley of Royston; 9 nieces and nephews and 20 great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA.

Her Funeral service will be held at Lord & Stephens - East on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 with procession to graveside service after at Nancy Hart Memorial Park, 1171 Royston Hwy, Hartwell, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
