Carol Jean Cook 1938 - 2019 Carol Jean Cook passed away on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019.
Carol was born on April 11, 1938, in Trumbull County, Ohio, to her parents, Frances and Marcus (Babe) Darling.
Carol and her surviving husband, Walter, moved to Athens in June, 1971, and lived at 360 Round Table Road until August, 2011. They moved to Yorkshire Road in 2011, to a house with no steps. Carol had become increasingly impaired as a result of near fatal injuries suffered in an automobile accident in 1992.
In Athens, she became active in the Business and Professional Women's organization. For ten years, she was a sales person at Belk's in the china and silverware section, and helped many brides select their wedding gifts. The accident cut short her career in sales; although she had many active years after the accident, her attention was taken by being an excellent mother for her children, Kenneth, Linda, Dale (deceased), Paul, and Clay. Among them they produced eleven grandchildren: Joshua, Joseph, Jordan, Alexander, Nicholas, Patricia, Renee, Andrew, Justin, Brandon and Travis. They in turn produced eight great-grandchildren, and each of her twenty-four descendants were highly prized by Carol.
As her physical frailties became increasingly serious, she became less socially active, and stopped attending the University of Georgia Catholic Center.
At Carol's request, she was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Sandy Creek Nature Center, one of her earlier interests, and where she had been president in the formative years of the organization. Contributions can be mailed to 205 Old Commerce Road, Athens, GA 30607 or given online at:
https://www.gagives.org/donate/Sandy-Creek-Nature-Center.
The family will enjoy a private remembrance at a later date.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019