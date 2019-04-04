|
Carol McDonald Berryman, 58, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Athens, Carol lived most of her life in Oconee County. She worked as a Surgical Tech. at Athens Regional Medical Center as well as a Medical Assistant at Dr. Mark Shaffer's office. Carol loved working in the yard and reading. She was very compassionate and had a generous spirit. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Albert and Mildred Elder and brother in law, Marvin L. Rowland. Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Dick Berryman of Rayle; mother: Jane McDonald Lowe of Watkinsville; daughters: Anna Vinson of Watkinsville, Erica (Jason) Seriel of Winder and Ashton (Joel) Kiesner of Tennessee; siblings: Janet Rowland, Anne (Dennis) Luckey and Mac (Patti) McDonald; five grandchildren: Aiden, Haleigh, Brooklyn, Alexis and Ella Wynn, beloved nieces and nephews and her fur baby, Izzy. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel with Pastor Cameron Ford officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or the St. Mary's Hospice House. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019