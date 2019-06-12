Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Neal


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Neal Obituary
Carol Neal, 88, died June 8, 2019 in Oconee County, GA. Neal, born August 11, 1930, was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Speight Neal and William Rabun Neal, and her sister, Anna Jane Neal Draffin, all of Moultrie, Ga.

She is survived by her sister, Warnell Neal, Athens, Ga, brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Peggy Neal, Bishop, GA, and nieces and nephew, Carol Jeanne Neal Hood (Coleman) Bishop, GA, Rabun Neal (Kay) Greensboro, GA, and Dianne Neal Thomas (Mark) Watkinsville, GA, and their families, and a great-niece, Rebecca Burgess, Los Angeles, CA.

Neal, a native of Moultrie, GA, was a graduate of Moultrie High School (1947) and attended Shorter College before graduating with honors from the University of Georgia (1951). A longtime resident of Athens, GA, Neal previously worked as a librarian in Moultrie, GA, and East Point, GA, before serving as Technical Librarian, for COSMIC, University of Georgia. An avid reader (especially of mysteries), she also loved classical music and had an amazing memory of operatic and symphonic performances. In her earlier years, Neal spent many happy times at her parents' summer cottage in Clayton, where her love for hiking in the mountains flourished.

The family of Carol Neal would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff and friends at Hollander Senior Living, Monroe, GA, for their love and friendship which brightened her last years...and to the Affinis Hospice staff at High Shoals Health and Rehab, Bishop, GA, especially Gail Makin, RN, who became Carol's angel during her last days.

A memorial service will be held at a later time by the family at the graveside, Westview Cemetery, Moultrie, GA.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now