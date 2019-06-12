|
Carol Neal, 88, died June 8, 2019 in Oconee County, GA. Neal, born August 11, 1930, was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Speight Neal and William Rabun Neal, and her sister, Anna Jane Neal Draffin, all of Moultrie, Ga.
She is survived by her sister, Warnell Neal, Athens, Ga, brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Peggy Neal, Bishop, GA, and nieces and nephew, Carol Jeanne Neal Hood (Coleman) Bishop, GA, Rabun Neal (Kay) Greensboro, GA, and Dianne Neal Thomas (Mark) Watkinsville, GA, and their families, and a great-niece, Rebecca Burgess, Los Angeles, CA.
Neal, a native of Moultrie, GA, was a graduate of Moultrie High School (1947) and attended Shorter College before graduating with honors from the University of Georgia (1951). A longtime resident of Athens, GA, Neal previously worked as a librarian in Moultrie, GA, and East Point, GA, before serving as Technical Librarian, for COSMIC, University of Georgia. An avid reader (especially of mysteries), she also loved classical music and had an amazing memory of operatic and symphonic performances. In her earlier years, Neal spent many happy times at her parents' summer cottage in Clayton, where her love for hiking in the mountains flourished.
The family of Carol Neal would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff and friends at Hollander Senior Living, Monroe, GA, for their love and friendship which brightened her last years...and to the Affinis Hospice staff at High Shoals Health and Rehab, Bishop, GA, especially Gail Makin, RN, who became Carol's angel during her last days.
A memorial service will be held at a later time by the family at the graveside, Westview Cemetery, Moultrie, GA.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 12, 2019