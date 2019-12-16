|
1955 - 2019 Carol Wheeler of Athens, GA died on December 6, 2019.
Carol was born in Morristown, NJ, the daughter of George and Ruth Wheeler. She graduated from the Kent Place School in Summit, NJ, Carleton College in Northfield, MN, and the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, MI. Her Master of Arts in Library Science from the University of Michigan led to her career as a librarian at the University of Georgia, where she was a reference librarian and was Head of Government Documents Processing. She worked especially hard during the recovery from the 2003 fire. She was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir and ringing handbells. In retirement she also enjoyed pottery and extensive travel. She is survived by her brother James Wheeler of Lock Haven, PA, his wife Ann, and their three sons George, David, and Andrew. She is also survived by beloved extended family members and many good friends.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Athens, in the spring. Carol suggested two possibilities for memorial contributions: to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Athens, for its music ministry; or to the University of Georgia Libraries, for collections or staff development.
Lord & Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019