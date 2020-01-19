|
1964 - 2019 Caroline Raines passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. She was born January 25, 1964 in Thomaston, Georgia. She was a bright soul that touched the lives of all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Martha Jean Raines, and sister, Edith Ann Raines Whorton. Services will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Attica Baptist Church, 4352 Lebanon Church Road, Athens, Georgia.
Contributions in memory of Caroline should be made to Hope Haven of Northeast GA where Caroline attended and gained many life skills as well as made some life-long friends. She will be greatly missed.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020