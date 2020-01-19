Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Attica Baptist Church
4352 Lebanon Church Road
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Raines


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Raines Obituary
1964 - 2019 Caroline Raines passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. She was born January 25, 1964 in Thomaston, Georgia. She was a bright soul that touched the lives of all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Martha Jean Raines, and sister, Edith Ann Raines Whorton. Services will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Attica Baptist Church, 4352 Lebanon Church Road, Athens, Georgia.

Contributions in memory of Caroline should be made to Hope Haven of Northeast GA where Caroline attended and gained many life skills as well as made some life-long friends. She will be greatly missed.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -