Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
1948 - 2019 Carolyn Carithers Morrow, 71, wife of 55 years to Billy Morrow, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Greenville, SC, Mrs. Morrow was the daughter of the late James Alfred Carithers and Donnie Mae Carithers. In addition to her husband, survivors include two children: Lachele Morrow Jackson and Chad Morrow, both of Danielsville, sister: Betty Pritchett of Greenville, SC; grandchildren: Morgan (Ryan) Whitaker and Connor (Megan) Porter and three great grandchildren: Jackson Whitaker, Ainsley Whitaker and Addie Porter. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 prior to the service. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the . Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
