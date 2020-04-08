Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Carolyn Diane Young


1955 - 2020
Carolyn Diane Young Obituary
1955 - 2020 Ms. Carolyn D. Young, age 65, of Athens, GA passed on April 4, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include: two step sisters Cynthia Evans and Linda Watkins of Athens GA and her legal guardian Fannie Norris and Chris Norris of Hull Ga. and a host of other family members Morris family, Norris family of Athens, Gantt family of Athens ,Young family of Athens and Hill family.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens GA is charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
