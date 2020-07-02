1/1
Carolyn Kennedy Hitchcock
1956 - 2020
God saw fit to clip another of his beautiful roses from his rose bush, Carolyn Kennedy Hitchcock on June 24, 2020.

Carolyn is the daughter of the late Mr. George Kennedy & Mrs. Martha Kennedy.

Carolyn leaves behind to cherish in her memories one brother, William Kennedy, two forever loving sisters, Shirley Kennedy, Georgia Robinson and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Memorial service will take place July 3, 2020 at 11AM with Pastor Obie Bradford, Eulogist, final earthly resting place, Athens Memory Garden with her late husband Mr. Lawrence Hitchcock.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
