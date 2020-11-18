Carolyn Langford Coile, 94, of Avery Place, Winterville, GA, died November 15, 2020.
Born September 25, 1926 in Statham, GA, she lived most of her life in Clarke County. She was the daughter of the late Ellis Quinton Langford and Lila DeLay Langford. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Bernice Iverson Coile; great grandson, Jonathan Richard Peterson; sister and brother-in-law, Willie Ruth and Ed Lord.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, MeMe and friend to everyone she met. She was a homemaker for many years and returned to work for eighteen years at the University of Georgia. Following retirement from UGA, she enjoyed cooking and helping others. For most of her married life, she was a member of Hull Baptist Church and for the last nine years has been a member of Life Church of Athens.
Due to current social limitations, a private service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST with Revs. Randy Crowe and Nolen Wood, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until service time. Following the service, burial will be at Athens Memory Gardens.
Those left to cherish Carolyn's memory of loving mother, mother-in-law and MeMe are daughter and son-in-law, Rita Coile Richardson and Richard Les Richardson of Athens; son, Larry Iverson Coile of Gracewood, GA; granddaughters, Amy Lynn Peterson (Dennis) and Amanda Leigh Pruitt (Andy); great grandchildren, Hope, Will and Holly Peterson, and Collin and Reid Pruitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Church of Athens, 120 Ware Street, Athens, GA 30601.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com