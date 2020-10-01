Carolyn Louise Griffeth, 66 of Athens, began her eternal journey on Wednsday, September 23, 2020. She is survived by her Mother; Claudie R Griffeth, lifelong companion Jethro B. Dean. Sons, Dedrick L. Griffeth, Blandon C. Dean and Jeral T Dean Sr.; Grandchildren, Kiara, Shanderica, Brittney, Lil Blandon, Jarel Jr., Kennadi and Cornell; sisters, Phyllis A. Griffeth, Sylvia D. (Kenneth) Sneed, and Connie J. Griffeth;
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday October 1, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.