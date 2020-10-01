1/1
Carolyn Louise Griffeth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Louise Griffeth, 66 of Athens, began her eternal journey on Wednsday, September 23, 2020. She is survived by her Mother; Claudie R Griffeth, lifelong companion Jethro B. Dean. Sons, Dedrick L. Griffeth, Blandon C. Dean and Jeral T Dean Sr.; Grandchildren, Kiara, Shanderica, Brittney, Lil Blandon, Jarel Jr., Kennadi and Cornell; sisters, Phyllis A. Griffeth, Sylvia D. (Kenneth) Sneed, and Connie J. Griffeth;

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday October 1, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved