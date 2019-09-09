|
|
1949 - 2019 Carolyn Diane Dixon Strickland, 69 of Nicholson, GA passed away peacefully at her home on September 7, 2019. She was born to the late Edward Grady Dixon and Mattie Louise (Pat) Harrell Dixon on December 31, 1949 in Dodge County, Georgia. Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Strickland; daughter, Nancy Bradberry; son, Shane Strickland; and two sisters, Louise Dixon and Ann Strickland. Mrs. Strickland retired from Athens Regional Medical Center after working as an LPN on the 'baby' floor for 36 years. Her passion was caring for all things including the babies and mothers she cared for during her employment, many family and friends throughout the years whom she took under her wing, and any stray animal that needed a loving home. Mrs. Strickland was a faithful member at Whitehall Baptist Church for many years.
She is survived by her son, Harold Wayne Bradberry; daughter, Leslie Michelle Bradberry (Jerrame); her grandson whom she raised, Marcus Edward Greene; granddaughter, Taylor Bradberry; three sisters, Mary Sorrow (Danny); Barbara Streetman (Roger); Sherry Bramlett (Paul); great-grandchildren, Marcus Greene, Audrey Wilson, and Bryson Moore; Special friend, Tracy Cox; and her loving dog, Julie.
The family will receive visitors at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 7 - 9 p.m.
A funeral celebrating the life of Mrs. Strickland will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Whitehall Baptist Church followed by internment at Evergreen Memorial Park with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the humane society of your choosing or to Gideon International.
Lord and Stephens, EAST 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019