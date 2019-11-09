|
|
1930 - 2019 Carolyn Whitehead Wheeler, 88, of Watkinsville, passed away on November 7, 2019.
She was born in Athens, GA, the youngest child of Fred and Floy Whitehead, Sr. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles. L. Wheeler, Sr., her brothers and sisters, James Whitehead, Jr. (Jessie Mae); Eugenia Whitehead, Winston Whitehead (Marion), Hazel Ivey, (Marion); Harry Whitehead (Hester); Mary Ann Rock, (Ed) and Martha Faw (Jud), her brothers-in-law, Donald Wheeler, Joseph Wheeler (Ludelle), and Anthony Wheeler. She graduated from Athens High School in 1948 and from the University of Georgia 1952.
Mrs. Wheeler is remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and mother-in-law, gentle grandmother, dear sister and aunt, and faithful friend. She was a strong Christian who lived out her faith in service and love.
Mrs. Wheeler is survived by three sons, Charles L. Wheeler, Jr. (Vicki) of Lawrenceville, William W. Wheeler (Ellen) of Toccoa, and Benjamin W. Wheeler (Natalie) of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Christopher Wheeler, Ashlie Wheeler, Meghan Wheeler, Bradley Wheeler (Lien), William Wheeler, Mary Lovett Wheeler Anderson (Brad), and Charles Bowen Wheeler; sister-in-law, Barbara Wheeler, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Lord & Stephens, WEST with the Reverend Ray Austin officiating. Private entombment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11:15am-12:00pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the .
Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019