Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Whitehead Wheeler


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Whitehead Wheeler Obituary
1930 - 2019 Carolyn Whitehead Wheeler, 88, of Watkinsville, passed away on November 7, 2019.

She was born in Athens, GA, the youngest child of Fred and Floy Whitehead, Sr. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles. L. Wheeler, Sr., her brothers and sisters, James Whitehead, Jr. (Jessie Mae); Eugenia Whitehead, Winston Whitehead (Marion), Hazel Ivey, (Marion); Harry Whitehead (Hester); Mary Ann Rock, (Ed) and Martha Faw (Jud), her brothers-in-law, Donald Wheeler, Joseph Wheeler (Ludelle), and Anthony Wheeler. She graduated from Athens High School in 1948 and from the University of Georgia 1952.

Mrs. Wheeler is remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and mother-in-law, gentle grandmother, dear sister and aunt, and faithful friend. She was a strong Christian who lived out her faith in service and love.

Mrs. Wheeler is survived by three sons, Charles L. Wheeler, Jr. (Vicki) of Lawrenceville, William W. Wheeler (Ellen) of Toccoa, and Benjamin W. Wheeler (Natalie) of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Christopher Wheeler, Ashlie Wheeler, Meghan Wheeler, Bradley Wheeler (Lien), William Wheeler, Mary Lovett Wheeler Anderson (Brad), and Charles Bowen Wheeler; sister-in-law, Barbara Wheeler, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Lord & Stephens, WEST with the Reverend Ray Austin officiating. Private entombment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11:15am-12:00pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the .

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -