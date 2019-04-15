Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
109 W. Broad Street P.O. Box 29
Greensboro, GA 30642
(706) 453-2626
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
109 W. Broad Street P.O. Box 29
Greensboro, GA 30642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Wierzbicki Smith


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Wierzbicki Smith Obituary
Carolyn Ann Wierzbicki Smith of Athens, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 60 at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, Georgia. Carolyn was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on June 21, 1958 to the late Joseph Charles Wierzbicki, Sr. and Henrietta Marie Grombik Wierzbicki. She obtained a Bachelor's degree and went on to receive a Master's degree in Special Education from Phoenix University. Carolyn taught in Greene, Morgan and Clarke Counties and she left a lasting impact on many children that she so dearly loved. Carolyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Madison after she moved to Lake Oconee from Smyrna, Georgia almost 27 years ago. During the holidays and when she had time she would make the best pierogies that everyone loved. She also enjoyed dancing with her friends, playing golf with her sons and taking the kayak down the river.

She is survived by her sons, Sean Thomas Smith and Adam Joseph Smith, both of Athens; her brother, Thomas J. Wierzbicki Sr. his wife Cathy; her sister-in-laws Barbara Wierzbicki and Cathi Wierzbicki; her former husband Thomas Smith; and many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Wierzbicki, Jr. and Michael Wierzbicki.

A service celebrating the life of Carolyn will be held at 1:00 PM, on Thursday April 25, 2019 at McCommons Chapel with Rev. Grady Mosley officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenview Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Greensboro, Georgia 30642 where she will be buried with her parents. The family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Hospital Athens GA. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
Download Now