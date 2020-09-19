1/1
Carrie Emily Jackson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Emily Jackson, age 84, of Athens, GA passed September 12, 2020.

She was a graduate of Athens High and Industrial School, Class of 1952 (Athens, GA). After graduating from high school, Carrie earned an Associates of Arts degree, with a concentration in Nursing and Mental Health from the Community College of Baltimore (Baltimore, MD). In addition, in 1978 Carrie earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work. Her education afforded her an opportunity to humbly serve as a registered nurse for psychiatric and incarcerated patients.

She shared her love for cooking with her son Dexter, as she supported him as he nurtured his dream as the owner of Weaver D's Fine Foods. She previously served with the Athenian Club (Athens, GA) and the Order of the Eastern Star (Baltimore, MD)and she was a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. She opened her home and her heart to at least 23 children in foster care. In addition, she served in various capacities with Georgia Head Start (Athens, GA), Goodwill of Athens, and the Clarke County School District. Most recently, her passion project was serving at the Bigger Vision Homeless Shelter.

A private funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Sunday 11 AM-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her children, Dexter "Weaver D" Weaver, Barbara (Frank) Eberhart, Darrin (Toya) Covington and Robert Earl Spriggs; adopted children raised in the home, Christopher Jackson and Nigerria Jackson; granddaughter, Aliyah Jackson.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dexter & Barbara Weaver & Covington
Family
September 18, 2020
I'm so Thankful that God made you my mom. Thank you for the time that you dedicated me to me. I will always you. You will never be forgotten. RIP.
Barbara Covington
Daughter
September 15, 2020
clarence jackson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved