Carrie Mae Fleming, age 96, of Athens, GA passed June 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public Viewing, Wednesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her daughter, Marian Walker; grandchildren, Toni Walker and Jalen Walker; stepson, William Fleming and children, Quentin and Marche; nieces, Bernice Fox and Juanita Johnson.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 19, 2019