Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carrie Mae Fleming


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carrie Mae Fleming Obituary
Carrie Mae Fleming, age 96, of Athens, GA passed June 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public Viewing, Wednesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her daughter, Marian Walker; grandchildren, Toni Walker and Jalen Walker; stepson, William Fleming and children, Quentin and Marche; nieces, Bernice Fox and Juanita Johnson.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 19, 2019
