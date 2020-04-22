|
|
1957 - 2020 Carter Brank, loving husband and father of two children, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020 at the age of 62.
Carter is survived by his wife of 28 years, Crystal Brank; his two children, Jeff and Caroline Brank; as well as, several cousins and nieces. He is proceeded by his father, Hugh Brank; and his mother, Louise Brank.
Carter was born in Asheville, North Carolina on August 12, 1957 to Hugh and Louise (Carter) Brank. He received his B.S. degree from the University of South Carolina in Mechanical Engineering and later received his Master's from Columbus State University in Business Administration. After receiving his degree from the University of South Carolina, he decided to follow his lifelong passion and work in law enforcement. His career started in Lexington County, South Carolina (1980-1983) where he was Deputy Sheriff and later became an Investigator.
1983-2014: During his 30 years with the GBI, he had numerous positions and accomplishments, which included, GBI Special Agent (Region 14), Assistant Special Agent in Charge (GBI Special Operations Unit), Bomb Squad Commander, Assistant Commander of the Special Response Team (SWAT), Assistant Special Agent in Charge (Lieutenant at the Atlanta Regional Office), Special Agent in Charge at the Georgia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and his final 3 years with the GBI, he served as the Special Agent in Charge (Captain) at the Atlanta Regional Office.
1987-2007 During his time with the GBI he served in the US Navy as an E6 Reservist.
2014-2020: During his 6 years with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, he started as a Patrol Deputy but shortly after he became a Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Unit, also during this time he served as a Bomb Disposal Technician with the University of Georgia Police Department Bomb Squad, and lastly he was a FAA certified drone pilot. Carter really enjoyed being close to his family and serving the people of his community.
Carter was a Christian man and God always came first in his life. He was a member at Beech Haven Baptist Church, Prince Avenue Baptist Church, Watkinsville Baptist Church, and currently attended Athens Church. He was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid lover of animals, especially his 3 dogs, Zoe, Bella, and Hunter. He enjoyed anything to do with physical fitness. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, law enforcement family, and all who knew him.
A service to celebrate Carter's life will take place as soon as it is safe to gather. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Carter may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 22, 2020