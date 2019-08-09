Home

Carter Lee Merritt


1956 - 2019
Carter Lee Merritt Obituary
1956 - 2019 Carter Lee Merritt 63 of Woodville, Ga., was called home by the Lord on Friday August 2, 2019 after a short illness. Survivors include, his loving wife of 42 years Annie Laura Merritt, daughter: Chakisha Gresham; sons: Dallas (Renita) Merritt, Carter (Candice) Merritt, Anqon (LaNessa-fiance') and Torrance Merritt; two sisters: Velma (Peter) Greene, Rita White; nine grandkids (Shanqeather, Za'Brika, Tyra, Trinity, ChaKaja, Camron, Mirakle, Dallas, and Daliyah., other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Saint Paul Baptist Church, Woodville, Ga. with burial in the church cemetery. Watts, Union Point in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
