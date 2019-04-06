|
Casey Thomason Cole, 39, wife of Scott Cole, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Athens, Casey was a life-long resident of Oconee County. She was the daughter of Mike "Pop" and Cheryl "Granny" Carson Thomason of Farmington. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carson Bailey Cole and her paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents. Casey was a loving mother and enjoyed horse back riding and singing karaoke. Survivors in addition to her husband and parents include five daughters: Kesley Cole, Caley Thomason, Maci Cole, Skylar Branch and Kendal Cole all of Bishop; brothers: Chris Holbert of Farmington, Charles Holbert of Watkinsville; sister: Kate Brown of Powder Springs; paternal grandmother: Jackie Thomason of Watkinsville and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends that survive.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3PM at Bishop Baptist Church with Rev. Le Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at Farmington Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 6, 2019