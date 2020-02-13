Home

Aldridge Funeral Service
612 Reese Park
Americus, GA 31709
(229) 928-8683
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aldridge Funeral Service
612 Reese Park
Americus, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Athens, GA
Cassandra Jo Daniel


1969 - 2020
Cassandra Jo Daniel Obituary
1969 - 2020 Cassandra Jo Daniel, age 50, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 graveside at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens. Rev. Tommy Camp will officiate. The family will receive friend Wednesday, February 12th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services in Americus.

Cassandra Jo Daniel was born December 1, 1969 in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Randell C. Daniel and Mary Lou Thompson Iachini. She was a 1988 graduate of Americus High School and was the Director of the Sumter Humane Society for several years. She was of the Methodist faith. Survivors include her mother Mary Lou Thompson Iachini; two great aunts, Sybil Hayes and Betty Jean Hayes; a host of second cousins and special friends, Elaine Huey, Patsy Warren, Gordon Eason and Michael Shellhouse; and her furry friends Squirt, Penny, and Blackie.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sumter Humane Society 108 Industrial Blvd. Americus, GA 31719 or to Cordele Animal Shelter 721 Perimeter Road Cordele, GA 31015. To sign the on-line guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services, at 612 Rees Park, is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
