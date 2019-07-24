|
Catherine Joan Sciaccotta 1969 - 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019, Catherine Joan Sciaccotta, of Winterville passed away at the age of 49. Catherine was born in Oak Park, Illinois. A graduate of UGA, she lived in the Athens area for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her mother Suzanne. And is survived by her child Sean, her siblings, Bob, Joey, Michael, Jim, Tom and Maribeth, her beloved Aunt Joan (John) Mulryan, her Uncle Jim Carmichael, Uncle Mike (Susan) Carmichael and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Catherine enjoyed life, love of friendship, her art, family and most dearly her son Sean. She never met an enemy, her acquaintances spanned all walks of life. Her heart was open and generous to friends old and new.
A celebration of life, will be held at her home in Winterville for friends and family Saturday, July 27th from 6:00-8:00pm.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations to Community Christmas of Oglethorpe County, Inc. www.communitychristmasoglethorpe.org
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Ms. Catherine Sciaccotta.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 24, 2019