|
|
Catherine "Kitty" Virginia Lane, age 91, died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 in hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. She spent her last day surrounded by family, music, and recordings of her singing. Kitty had a beautiful voice and sang many solo parts in church choirs. As a teenager she sang, "Don't Fence Me In" live on the radio.
Kitty was born March 11, 1928 in Millen, Georgia, to Lee LaVance and Lena Mae Ledbetter Toole. She was a 1947 graduate of Reinhardt University. She married Lee R. Hendrix on June 8, 1947. Together they raised four children: Pamela, Robert, Phyllis, and Ellen. In 1970, Kitty, Lee, and their son, Robert, founded the House of 10,000 Picture Frames in Athens, Georgia. Kitty also loved to paint, carve wood pieces, and make extremely intricate greeting cards. She had a kind heart, great sense of humor, loved to travel, and was an adventurer, once at the age of 78 riding her bicycle down Pikes Peak.
Kitty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lee Hendrix, and her beautiful daughter, Phyllis Ransom.
Kitty is survived by her husband of 16 years, Captain Gail Lane; her children: Pam (Bruce) Barker, Robert (Beth) Hendrix, and Ellen (John) Daniels; son-in-law Don Ransom; grandchildren: Briana Ransom, Tony Ransom, Taylor Ransom, Robinson Barker, Greta Barker, and Emmy Hendrix; brother, Thomas Toole; and sisters-in-law Wynette Hendrix Hutson and Karen Hendrix.
A celebration of Kitty's life will be held at a later date.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019