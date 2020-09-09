Cathy Smith Bryant, 66, of Watkinsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle against cancer.
Born in Athens, GA on December 26, 1953 to the late James Oscar Smith and Agnes Pledger Smith, Cathy was a lifelong resident of Athens until she moved to Watkinsville with her daughter in 2012.
Cathy worked at Oconee State Bank where she enjoyed being a valued part of a great team. Everyone who knew her knew that she loved the Lord, her DAWGS, wearing red and black, her family and friends, the beach, taking girls' trips, shopping, baking, and always doing anything to please and put a smile on someone's face. She was known by many names to many people but most of all loved being called mom. Cathy's children were her pride and joy, and everyone knew it as she beamed with such pride as she talked about each of them. People would describe Cathy best as the sweetest, most kind, most selfless soul that anyone would ever meet.
Cathy is survived by her son Jonathan Bryant, her daughter Catherine Bryant, sister Pamela Segraves (Pat), brother Rodney Smith (Debby), nieces, nephews, and hundreds of best friends.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, at Evergreen Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. A visitation will not be held, but Mrs. Bryant will lay in state at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. for the public to pay their respects.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com