1926 - 2019 Cecil N. Martin, 93, husband of 71 years to Eugenia "Gene" Mitchell Martin, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born in Elberton, GA, he was the son of the late Jesse Marion Martin and Lottie Berryman Martin. Cecil served in the US Navy during WWII and retired Air Force Reserves with the rank of Major after 25 years. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS in Agricultural Engineering and retired from the US Soil and Conservation Service as a State Design Engineer where he enjoyed a close fellowship with his co-workers. Moving to Watkinsville in 1963, Cecil and Gene purchased Sweet Acres Farm where they raised their five children and created many memories bailing hay and raising beef cattle. He was a member of Watkinsville First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was very involved. Survivors in addition to his wife Gene, include five children: Donna (Danny) Davis of Bishop, Pam (Gene) Misenhamer of Bishop, Jeff Martin of Athens, Rex (Suzette) Martin of Buford, Joy (Donald) Bloom of Gainesville, GA; siblings: Elsie Thornton, Jesse Martin and Connie Martin; twenty-one grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11AM at Watkinsville First Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor Carlos Sibley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watkinsville First Baptist Church Building Fund. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 17, 2019