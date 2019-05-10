|
Cesar C. Terrell, Sr, 38, of Athens, died May 06, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Candace Terrell; son, Cesar Terrell, Jr.; mother, Lucille Terrell; brothers, Orlando Terrell, Anthony Terrell and Matthew Jones; grandmothers, Cora Lee Gresham and Virginia Terrell and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 10, 2019