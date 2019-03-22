|
|
Charlene Griffeth Hester, age 84, of Athens, GA passed March 19, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Waggoner's Grove Baptist Church, 535 Waggoners Grove Church Rd, Colbert, GA 30628, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Public Viewing, 1-7 PM and visitation with the family from 6-7 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Survivors include: one son, Rodney McKinley Hester; two daughters, Deborah Michelle Hester and Tammie Lorraine Parrish; brother, Lucious (Shirley) Griffeth; grandchildren, Deevetkeio Griffeth, Brittany Parrish and Shukriyyah Shannon; 3 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019