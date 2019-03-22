Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Waggoner's Grove Baptist Church
535 Waggoners Grove Church Rd
Colbert, GA
View Map
Charlene Griffeth Hester


Charlene Griffeth Hester Obituary
Charlene Griffeth Hester, age 84, of Athens, GA passed March 19, 2019.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Waggoner's Grove Baptist Church, 535 Waggoners Grove Church Rd, Colbert, GA 30628, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park.

Public Viewing, 1-7 PM and visitation with the family from 6-7 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

Survivors include: one son, Rodney McKinley Hester; two daughters, Deborah Michelle Hester and Tammie Lorraine Parrish; brother, Lucious (Shirley) Griffeth; grandchildren, Deevetkeio Griffeth, Brittany Parrish and Shukriyyah Shannon; 3 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
