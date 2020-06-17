Charles A. Thorne Jr.
1946 - 2020
Charles A. Thorne, Jr. of Athens, GA, departed this life on May 22, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Thorne, Sr. and Antoinette Thorne. He was retired from Honeywell, Inc. of Elberton, GA, where he worked in the IT department.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Jo-Ann Thorne, sons, Charles J. Thorne (Tamara LaBron), Jason A. Thorne (Stephanie), daughter, Christy A. Thorne and grandchildren, Anthony J. Thornton, Jacob A. Thorne and Joseph C. Thorne; sister, Judith Jackson Moon (Tom) of Dade City, FL; and brother, Dave Thorne (Ruth) of Tucson, AZ.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or the Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
