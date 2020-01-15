|
|
1943 - 2020 Charles Anthony "Tony" Harris, 76, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020 surrounded by his family that he loved so dearly. Tony was born in Royston, Ga, and graduated from Athens High School in 1964. Tony was one of two children born to the late Charles William Harris and Mary Lou Barton Harris of Bowman. Tony is the beloved father of Scott Anthony Harris and Gregory "Gregg" Barton Harris, and beloved brother of Richard "Keith" Harris. In addition to his sons and brother, Tony is survived by his daughter in laws Lee Ann and Lauren, sister in law Simone, his grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Hudson and Penelope, great grandchildren Elijah and Norah Ann, and all of his family who were happier for knowing him. Tony will forever be remembered for his love of cars, UGA football, sweet tea, laughter, and his unwavering love, support and encouragement for his family. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service on Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation starts at 11am, followed by a service at 12pm, and celebration of life at Lakeside Funeral Home. Location is 121 Claremore Drive Woodstock, GA 30188.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020