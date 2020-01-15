Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 293-2757
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
121 Claremore Drive
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Anthony "Tony" Harris


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Anthony "Tony" Harris Obituary
1943 - 2020 Charles Anthony "Tony" Harris, 76, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020 surrounded by his family that he loved so dearly. Tony was born in Royston, Ga, and graduated from Athens High School in 1964. Tony was one of two children born to the late Charles William Harris and Mary Lou Barton Harris of Bowman. Tony is the beloved father of Scott Anthony Harris and Gregory "Gregg" Barton Harris, and beloved brother of Richard "Keith" Harris. In addition to his sons and brother, Tony is survived by his daughter in laws Lee Ann and Lauren, sister in law Simone, his grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Hudson and Penelope, great grandchildren Elijah and Norah Ann, and all of his family who were happier for knowing him. Tony will forever be remembered for his love of cars, UGA football, sweet tea, laughter, and his unwavering love, support and encouragement for his family. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service on Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation starts at 11am, followed by a service at 12pm, and celebration of life at Lakeside Funeral Home. Location is 121 Claremore Drive Woodstock, GA 30188.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -