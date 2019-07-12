|
|
Charles David Bennett 1981 - 2019 Charles David Bennett, 38, passed away on July 8th 2019. David was born in Covington, LA. He graduated from Westminster Christian Academy and continued his education at Athens Technical College. He then served his community at Winder-Barrow Hospital as a respiratory therapist for many years. David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Anna Bennett, and his nieces Vivienne and Ember. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margo and Chuck Bennett. Services will be held by Batts and Bridges Funeral Home on Saturday July 13th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019