Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Charles David Bennett


1981 - 2019
Charles David Bennett 1981 - 2019 Charles David Bennett, 38, passed away on July 8th 2019. David was born in Covington, LA. He graduated from Westminster Christian Academy and continued his education at Athens Technical College. He then served his community at Winder-Barrow Hospital as a respiratory therapist for many years. David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Anna Bennett, and his nieces Vivienne and Ember. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margo and Chuck Bennett. Services will be held by Batts and Bridges Funeral Home on Saturday July 13th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019
