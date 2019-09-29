Home

Charles F. "Chuck" Halverson


1938 - 2019
Charles F. "Chuck" Halverson Obituary
1938 - 2019 Charles (Chuck) Halverson was born in Denver, Colorado to Charles and Audrey Halverson on 1/9/38 and passed away peacefully of natural causes on 9/25/19 in Athens, Georgia. When he was 14 his family moved to Roswell, New Mexico. He graduated from the University of New Mexico and went on to receive his P.h.D. in Child Development from Syracuse University. After a number of years at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda Maryland, Dr. Halverson began a 30 year career as a Professor at the University of Georgia.

Dr. Halverson is survived by Ronda Halverson his beloved wife of 57 wonderful years, three children, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. His children are Mark (Donna), Lynn, and David (Mona Lisa) Halverson. Grandchildren are Ian (Katrina), Zach (Nicole), Emily (Alex), Patrick, Matthew, Amaya, Rachel, Sara Rose Halverson, and Alex & Audrey Garcia. Research, teaching, and his family were the joys of his life. He shared his love of reading, travel, and music with family and friends. He will be missed by all.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
