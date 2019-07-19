Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Grove Baptist Church
1228 Moores Grove Rd
Winterville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Faust Jr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Faust Jr. Obituary
Charles Faust, Jr. 1946 - 2019 Charles Faust Jr., age 73, of Athens, GA passed July 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at New Grove Baptist Church, 1228 Moores Grove Rd, Winterville, GA. Viewing will be held 1-7 pm, and visitation with the family from 6-7 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Elaine Barnett Faust, three daughters, Felicia (Dr Burrell) Pope, LaToya (Cesquinn) Curtis, and Jocelyn Hitchcock; two sons, Retired Master Sgt Corey (Adrianne) Faust and Sgt Tedferey Faust (Christina Hall). One stepdaughter, Shanay (Travis) Dow; one Stepson, Stacy (Domonique "Nikki") Barnett. five brothers, Herman, James, Willie Lee, Johnny (Lisa), and Leon Faust, three sisters, Nell (Willie) Wymbs, Delores Milton and Hattie Heflin; seven grandchildren, nine step grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and family and friends

Arrangements by Jackson- McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now