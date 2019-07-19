|
Charles Faust, Jr. 1946 - 2019 Charles Faust Jr., age 73, of Athens, GA passed July 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at New Grove Baptist Church, 1228 Moores Grove Rd, Winterville, GA. Viewing will be held 1-7 pm, and visitation with the family from 6-7 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Elaine Barnett Faust, three daughters, Felicia (Dr Burrell) Pope, LaToya (Cesquinn) Curtis, and Jocelyn Hitchcock; two sons, Retired Master Sgt Corey (Adrianne) Faust and Sgt Tedferey Faust (Christina Hall). One stepdaughter, Shanay (Travis) Dow; one Stepson, Stacy (Domonique "Nikki") Barnett. five brothers, Herman, James, Willie Lee, Johnny (Lisa), and Leon Faust, three sisters, Nell (Willie) Wymbs, Delores Milton and Hattie Heflin; seven grandchildren, nine step grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and family and friends
Arrangements by Jackson- McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 19, 2019