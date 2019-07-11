Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moons Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Moons Grove Baptist Church
Charles Herman Maddox


1935 - 2019
Charles Herman Maddox Obituary
Charles Herman Maddox 1935 - 2019 Charles Herman Maddox, 84 of Colbert, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019. Mr. Maddox was the son of the late Charles Arthur & Cornelia McElroy Maddox. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise Carithers Maddox of 64 years; also his sister, Dorothy Lee Maddox; brother, Aubrey Maddox.

Funeral services are Saturday July 13, 2019 3:00pm at Moons Grove Baptist Church with Rev's Rick Standard, Tracey Deavers and Mr. Mike Power officiating. The family will visit at the church Saturday from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. The interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors are: daughter, Kathy Hardman; grandchildren, Tasha(Olen)Nicholson and Brad(Sandi)Moon; great grandchildren, Brady & Cheyenne Nicholson and Matti & Lainey Moon; sisters, Hazel(Butch)Hart, Gladys(Charles)Lyon;brother, Marvin(Margie)Maddox and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are: David Carter, Mike Power, Cody Andrews, Tommy Gaines, Marshall Pressley and Duke Briscoe. Honorary Pallbearers are: Judy James and Jim Thompson.

Mr. Maddox was a lifelong member of Moons Grove Baptist Church serving as church treasurer for many decades. He worked for Mike Power at Power & Heath Produce and Power Brick for 41 years before retiring in 2010.

The family would like to give a special Thank You to the 7th floor nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and St. Marys Hospice House for the loving care of Mr. Maddox and the family.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 11, 2019
