Dr. Charles Hugh Gardner, 86, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2018.
Hugh was born in Kirksville, MO to Charles and Louise Gardner. He received his BS and MA degrees from now Truman University. Hugh received his EdD from Indiana University where he met his wife, Sandra in 1958. They married in 1961 and had two children. Hugh enjoyed his career as a university instructor at NE Missouri State, University of Florida, and UGA. He retired in 1993 and spent much time traveling throughout the US and abroad with Sandy. Winters were often spent in their motorhome at Travelers Rest Resort in Florida. Hugh was a faithful member of Athens First United Methodist Church and a member of the Cornerstone Sunday School Class.
Survivors include wife, Sandy; children, Cindy (Bruce) Duttenhofer of Gainesville, Charlie (Laurie) Gardner of Alpharetta; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Athens First United Methodist Church Chapel on Tuesday, April 16 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Athens First United Methodist Church or a .
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019