Charles Lee Wood, 59, of Bogart passed away on October 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Van Y Wood and Martha Elaine Kenney Wood. Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Nolen L Wood, and his grandparents, Charles and Margaret Kenney, and Leo and Nettie Wood. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years Connie Lynn Wood, one Sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lord & Stephens, West, with Pastor Keith Nix officiating. The family will receive friends the evening prior from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, however, if you wish to make memorial contributions in Charles' honor, donation can be made to Johnson United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at 1890 Flatrock Road Watkinsville, GA 30677.
