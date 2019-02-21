Home

Charles McElroy Obituary
Charles McElroy, poet, passed peacefully in his sleep on February 14, 2019, at the age of 70.

Charles was a resident of Watkinsville and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He brought a smile to all who knew him and will be remembered for his constant good humor, which he maintained to the end. He left these earthly bonds early on the 14th, so as to not miss another Valentine's Day with his beloved wife, Nancy.

Although Charles worked most of his life as a purchasing agent, he was a poet at heart, and left his children the gift of many poems written throughout his life. His family was always his first love and he instilled in all of his children that same love.

We love you Daddy, you will be missed, but we will always smile when we think of you. Our family is bound together through the legacy you and Mama created with the simple words of "I love you."
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
