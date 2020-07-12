Dr. Charles Rudolph "Mike" Swanson left this earth for Heaven on June 29, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Paige Mercer Cummings; daughter, Traci Efird (Brian), step-granddaughter, Olivia Efird, of Saudi Arabia; daughter, Kellie Pless (Stephen) and their daughter, Keira, of Auburn; stepson, Colin Cummings, of Athens; brother, John Randolph Swanson (Deborah), of North Carolina; sister, Christine Swanson, of Tampa, Florida; many loving nieces and nephews.Mike was predeceased by parents, Col. Rudy Swanson and Julia Genevieve Swanson; sister, Patricia Purdy; and stepdaughter, Maggie Mercer.He was born in Portland, Maine and spent his childhood in Maine, Germany and Kentucky as part of a military family, before his father retired to Tampa. He served a tour with the Marines before returning to Tampa, becoming a police officer and starting college.Mike moved to Athens and completed his doctorate, creating the Law Enforcement Professional Promotional Testing Systems still in use. He was the best-selling author of criminal investigation, criminology, police administration and terrorism textbooks for over 35 years.He retired in 2001 as the Director of the Institute of Government at the University of Georgia. Among his many awards are the Hill Award at the University of Georgia, and the O.C. Wilson Award for Outstanding Scholarship in Policing from the Academy of Criminal Justice Science.He was active as an Elder at Central Presbyterian Church, and on multiple committees at Covenant Presbyterian Church and volunteered on the administrative council with the Southeast Synod. He also volunteered for the Athens Nurses Clinic.Mike loved his family, his church, being a Marine, his Jittery Joe's Coffee Crew, and the Georgia Bulldogs, and will be remembered for his big smile and never-ending supply of stories, any of which he would be happy to tell or repeat.Family and friends will gather for an Irish Wake and Celebration of Life when it is safe to gather again.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Athens Nurses Clinic, 240 North Avenue, Athens, GA 30601, would be appreciated.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.