Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Charles Ricky Lowe


1956 - 2020
Charles Ricky Lowe Obituary
1956 - 2020 Charles Ricky Lowe, 63, of Arnoldsville, GA passed away February 17, 2020. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and was an ordained Deacon, a Mason Worshipful Master of Amity Lodge 731 and a Knights Templer. He was a longtime employee of Publix Supermarkets and lifetime member of the P-Society.

He is survived in life by his wife, Gina (Davis) Lowe of 42 years; daughters, Katy (Lowe) Wiley and Codie (Lowe) Barrentine; grandchildren, Taylor Ann Daugherty, Landon Daugherty, Adeline Barrentine, Aiden Wiley; and siblings, David Lowe and Shirley Thaxton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home (East). The service will follow at 3:00pm.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
