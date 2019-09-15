|
|
1944 - 2019 Dr. Charles Ronald Kutal, 75, of Athens, GA passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at his home.
Chuck Kutal was born August 9, 1944, in Chicago, IL to Charles George Kutal and Mildred David Kutal. He married Judy Gombos in April 1974, and they recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
He graduated cum laude with a major in Chemistry from Knox College in 1965, and received his Ph.D. degree in Chemistry in 1970 from the University of Illinois. He then spent two years as a postdoctoral associate at the University of Southern California, when he met Judy, and one year as a National Research Council Associate at the Aerospace Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He joined the faculty at the University of Georgia in 1973.
Kutal spent his entire professional career at the University of Georgia, where he was Professor in the Department of Chemistry. He served as department head for seven years, Associate Dean of the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences for 14 years, and was Founding Director of the UGA Office of STEM Education. He authored over 100 publications dealing with the photochemistry of inorganic and organometallic compounds and co-edited three books. He described his research in over 200 presentations. His research was funded by several federal agencies (NSF, DOE, DOD), private foundations, and industry. In recent years, his scholarship was focused on increasing and sustaining higher education faculty involvement in efforts to improve STEM education. He served as co-PI on NSF education related grants funded for over $36 million. Recognition for his teaching include the Undergraduate Teaching Award of the Northeast Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society, the Lothar Tresp Outstanding Honors Professor Award from the UGA Honors Program, selection as a UGA Senior Teaching Fellow, and induction into the UGA Teaching Academy. In 2012, the Princeton Review named him as one of the 300 Best Professors in America.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Gombos Kutal; a sister, Mildred Shaver of Edwards, IL; nieces: Laura and Anita; and a, nephew Johnny.
A memorial service to honor Chuck's life will be held on Friday, October 4, at 4:00 pm in the UGA Chemistry Department.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019