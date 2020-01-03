|
1944 - 2019 Charles Sherwood Ogle, beloved husband, father, brother and Papa Charles, passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 75.
A lifelong resident of Winterville, he was a son of the late Shep Ogle and Mattie Lou Ogle. Charles retired from Westinghouse/ABB in 2002. He was a longtime member and greeter at Canvas Church and was very active with the Favor House Ministry. Charles enjoyed gadgets, lanterns and collecting cast iron items. He enjoyed cooking for others and most importantly, he thrived on time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 47 years, Jennifer Pierce Ogle; son, John Ogle (Stephanie) of Statham; daughter, Jeni Coleman (Bill) of Madison; grandchildren, Megan Wilkes, Wade, Jeremy, Jarrett and Jackson Ogle and Jordan, Carter and Wilson Coleman, Madison, Grace and Caroline Farmer; siblings, J.V. Ogle (Sheila) of Conyers, Mary Lou Moore of Winterville, Jack Ogle (Donna) of Winterville, Eleanor Wicker of Columbia, SC, Donald Ogle (Linda) of Greensboro, Donnie Ogle (Kathy) of Crawford, Ronnie Ogle of Lexington and Susie Lord (Ron) of Athens and numerous nieces, nephews and many others who referred to him as Papa Charles.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Canvas Church, 1761 US-29, Athens, GA 30608. The family will receive friends following the service from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the church. Charles will be laid to rest at a later date at the Ogle Plantation. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Favor House Ministry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Favor House Ministry, PO Box 48102, Athens, GA 30604.
Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020