Charles Woodrow (Chuck) Weaber Jr., 80, born in Lebanon, PA was the son of the late Charles Woodrow
(Chas) Weaber, Sr. and the late Catherine Mae Weaber.
Chuck was especially proud of his family and his service to his county as a member of the U.S. Air Force,
last stationed a Tulle Air Force Base, Greenland.
He was a faithful member of Price Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years, enthusiastically adding his
bass voice to the choir and chauffeuring the elderly by bus to and from services for many of those years.
Chuck sent over 60 years of his life as a carpenter. He loved his job, and loved serving people in the
Athens, and N. GA area as well as areas of S. Florida and his hometown in Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judi Weaber, brother Harold and Joan Weaber, sister Janice and
Jim Gaby, sister Ruth Bumgardner and brother Paul Weaber; his children Beth Ann Gonzalez, Charles W.
III and Amber Weaber, Craig and Kathy Weaber, Kimberly and Tim Cooper, Amy and Chug Shafe, 12
grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2PM at Athens Memory Gardens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com