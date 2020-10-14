1/1
Charles Woodrow Weaber Jr.
1939 - 2020
Charles Woodrow (Chuck) Weaber Jr., 80, born in Lebanon, PA was the son of the late Charles Woodrow

(Chas) Weaber, Sr. and the late Catherine Mae Weaber.

Chuck was especially proud of his family and his service to his county as a member of the U.S. Air Force,

last stationed a Tulle Air Force Base, Greenland.

He was a faithful member of Price Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years, enthusiastically adding his

bass voice to the choir and chauffeuring the elderly by bus to and from services for many of those years.

Chuck sent over 60 years of his life as a carpenter. He loved his job, and loved serving people in the

Athens, and N. GA area as well as areas of S. Florida and his hometown in Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judi Weaber, brother Harold and Joan Weaber, sister Janice and

Jim Gaby, sister Ruth Bumgardner and brother Paul Weaber; his children Beth Ann Gonzalez, Charles W.

III and Amber Weaber, Craig and Kathy Weaber, Kimberly and Tim Cooper, Amy and Chug Shafe, 12

grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2PM at Athens Memory Gardens.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Athens Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
