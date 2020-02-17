|
1953 - 2020 Charlie Thomas Rush, 66, died February 16, 2020.
A native of Athens, GA, Mr. Rush was a son of the late Betty Jewell Payne Rush and William Howard Rush.
Charlie was a beloved husband and father. He was a truck driver for most of his life.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at New Town Baptist Church with Revs. Jim Olds and Chuck Black officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of forty-eight years, Lynn Rush; four children, David (Angela) Rush; Amanda (Chuck) Black, Elizabeth Gailey, Patricia (Drey) Mathis; four siblings, Linda (John) Bretcher, Trisha (Jerry) Shuemake, J. G. Rush and Dora Ann (Guy) Faulkner; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Jake) Moon, Adrianna Rush, Jason Dugger, Gary Dugger, Justin Owens, Alliemarie Gailey, Zachary Owens, Austin Mathis and Elizabeth Dugger; two great grandchildren, Peyton Hernandez and Mason Moon.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 9:00 PM at the funeral home and on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020